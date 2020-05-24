Dr. Robert A. Helfrich
August 19, 1922 - May 17, 2020
Salinas
Dr. Robert A Helfrich passed away peacefully and comfortably on May 17, 2020 at 97 years of age.
He was born in San Francisco in 1922 to William and Mary Evangelist Costello Helfrich. Bob was very young when his father died and his mother decided it would be easier to raise her seven children in Menlo Park. Bob attended grade school and high school in that city.
Bob was attending his first year of college at Santa Clara University when World War II started three months later. He was facing the draft so he enlisted in the Navy and was attached to the Marines as a medic in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned to Santa Clara University, graduating in 1950.
Bob was accepted to Stanford University School of Medicine where he received his M.D. degree. He did his internship at the Monterey County Hospital and eventually returned to Stanford School of Medicine for his residency in anesthesia. It was during his residency that he met Elizabeth Haggood and they were married a year later. Upon completion of his residency he and his wife moved to Salinas where he practiced anesthesia for over 35 years at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, by two of his brothers, William and Richard, and two sisters, Mary Helfrich and Loretta Fowler.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Petie): two brothers, Dr. Phillip Helfrich of Kaneohe, HI and Frank Helfrich of Menlo Park, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bob was most appreciative and very thankful for the excellent care given to him by his caregiver Cindy Navarro Lee for the past three years.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Monterey Symphony, Palma School (919 Iverson St., Salinas CA 93901), or St. Joseph's Catholic Church (P.O. Box 7158, Spreckels CA 93962)
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.
