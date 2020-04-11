|
|
Robert Anthony Crivello
April 27, 1926 - April 4, 2020
Carmel
Robert Anthony Crivello, age 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Carmel on Saturday April 4th. A life long resident of the Monterey Peninsula, Bob was born here on April 27, 1926, the son of Nino V. and Jane T. Crivello.
Upon graduation from Monterey High School, Bob immediately enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on a Fletcher class destroyer, the USS Metcalf, in the South Pacific where he saw extensive action at the peak of the conflict. When the war ended Bob returned to Monterey and began a very long, colorful and fruitful sixty year career as a Real Estate broker. It was shortly after his return to Monterey that he met the love of his life Edna Ellen Boldeson. They were married in 1953 and had two sons Anthony Alan and John Robert. They remained constant companions until Edna's passing in 2012.
Bob was a very gregarious man who was fond of company and being sociable. He was always overtly friendly and thrived on the process of interacting with other's in order to develop professional and social contacts. He was a natural networker who positively influenced countless lives over his career. His unbridled work ethic and a uncanny ability to craft a fair and equitable deal were keys to his successfully career. He was always generous with his time and loved to mentor people in need of direction. Bob was a "beauty" and will truly be missed by many.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Anthony Alan of Bermuda Dunes, CA and John Robert of Myers Flat, CA. He was preceded in death in 2016 by his younger brother John A Crivello of Monterey. Bob was a loving son, wonderful husband and caring father.
Bob's family would like give a special thanks to Dr. Micheal A. Plaise of Carmel for helping make Bob's last few days painless and dignified. We would also like to thank personal caregivers Lynn Botschin and Macrina Palafox as well as the VNA Hospice team for the great job they did in making Bob as comfortable as possible right to the end.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, there will be no formal service for Bob at this time. The interment of Bob's urn will take place at San Carlos Cemetery on the 14th of April. An "extremely large" celebration of life event is being planned for this summer, details will be announced at a later date. It is the family's request, in lieu of flower or gifts, that donations be made to the "Casa Pacheco Preservation Foundation" at 602 Abrego St., Monterey, CA 93940.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 11, 2020