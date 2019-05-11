Resources More Obituaries for Robert Black Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Black

Robert Black

August 25, 1930 - May 8, 2019

Monterey

Dr. Robert L. Black (88), the pediatrician to generations of Peninsula children, has died. As partner in the local pediatric practice of Bates, Branson, Black and Penn for over 50 years, Bob helped better the lives of children through his practice, his community involvement, and his influence on public policy.

Bob was born into an old California family in Los Angeles on August 25, 1930. His father Harold A. Black was a prominent attorney and his mother was the former Kathryn Eppinger Stone. He had one brother Donald P. Black, who was a diplomat and eastern Europe specialist with the US. Department of State. As a child, Bob enjoyed baseball and outdoor recreation, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout. After graduating from Los Angeles High School, Bob attended Stanford University, where he met his wife Jean Willmott McGuire. They married in 1953 and were married for 66 years.

Bob trained at Stanford Medical School, as an intern at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn NY, and then served in the US Air Force before returning to Stanford for his pediatric residency. He came to Monterey to start his pediatric practice in 1962. He kept lifelong ties to Stanford, returning once a week as a clinical professor, to teach pediatric cardiology at Stanford Medical School, and serving on the board of the Packard Children's Hospital. Bob did extensive service in pediatric health policy, helping to write the 1979 California Health Plan for Children by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and serving on health advisory committees for the California Legislature. In recognition of these efforts, he was elected to the Institute of Medicine (now the National Academy of Medicine) in 1983.

Bob was deeply committed to education. He served for many years as a member and as president of the School Board for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. He helped start the Lyceum academic enrichment program.

Bob had lifelong passions for food and wine, for classical music, and for the beauty of the natural world. He and Jean enjoyed many dinner parties with friends at their home in Monterey. He served on the board of the Carmel Bach Festival and enjoyed attending its concerts, as well as the Cabrillo Music Festival. He belonged to a great many conservation organizations. He and Jean travelled widely, with an interest in the habitats of the far north. He and his family backpacked, camped, and fly-fished throughout California and the West. Places that were particularly important to him were the central California coastline, the northcoast redwoods, and the Yosemite high country, and he was deeply committed to their protection.

Bob is survived by his wife Jean; his son Donald Black and his wife Michele Steinert of Santa Rosa; his son Douglas Black and his wife Elizabeth Tracy of Santa Monica; his daughter Margaret Black of Long Beach; his granddaughter Frances Tracy-Black of Santa Monica; and by his nephews Andrew and Robert Black.

The family suggests that donations in memory of Bob could go to the California Save the Redwoods League, the Yosemite Conservancy, or Planned Parenthood. Services will be private.





