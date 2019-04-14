Robert Burnell Beety

December 20, 1927 ~ March 22, 2019

Marina

Robert Burnell Beety passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Monterey, California. He is survived by his loving wife, Muriel, to whom he was married for 70 years; two children, Malcolm (Faith) Beety of Pacific Grove, and Norrel (Scott) Steffen of Hughson, California; two grandchildren, Chris (Rachel) Steffen of Hughson, and Matt (Julie) Steffen of Elk Grove and four great-grandchildren, Avery, Haley, Stella and Sadie. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Elizabeth Beety, brother, John Beety and sister, Ethel Broom.

Bob was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on December 20, 1927. When he was eighteen months old, his family moved to Rhuddlan, Wales, where he grew up. At the age of 20, he joined the United States Army, where he served a distinguished career, including tours in Germany, France and Ethiopia. In 1958, he was named 1st Infantry Division Soldier of the Year. Bob served as Chief Instructor at the 8th Infantry Division NCO Academy in 1961-1962. In 1965, he was presented to Emperor Haile Selassie as a United States Advisor to the Ethiopian Army. He retired from active duty in 1967 and settled in Marina, California, where he resided until his death.

Bob was an avid wood carver and received numerous awards for his wood sculptures. He was a member of the National Carvers Association and the California Carvers Guild. Bob was also involved in various local organizations including the Carmel Foundation and was Past Vice President of the Welsh Society of the Monterey Peninsula. He was also active in the Masons and was a Past Master of Gateway Lodge.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Westland House of Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, 100 Barnet Segal Ln, Monterey, CA 93940. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Bob's guest book and leave messages for his family.





