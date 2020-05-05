Robert Carl Lilly
1923 - 2020
Robert Carl Lilly
May 6, 1923 - April 27, 2020
Pacific Grove
Bob enjoyed living at Forest Hill and being a Pacific Grove resident for the last 16 years. Jeanne, his wife of 67 years, died in 2014. He is survived by their three children, Donald, James and Alan, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.


View the online memorial for Robert Carl Lilly

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 5, 2020.
