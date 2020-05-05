Robert Carl Lilly
May 6, 1923 - April 27, 2020
Pacific Grove
Bob enjoyed living at Forest Hill and being a Pacific Grove resident for the last 16 years. Jeanne, his wife of 67 years, died in 2014. He is survived by their three children, Donald, James and Alan, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 5, 2020.