Robert Charles Vieth

August 23, 1951 - February 4, 2019

Monterey

Dr. Robert (Bob) Charles Vieth of Monterey, California, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at 67 years of age. After a brief and valiant battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer, Robert passed away peacefully at home. He spent his final days surrounded by his loved ones.

Robert was born on August 23, 1951, to Charles and Carol Vieth in Denver, Colorado. Robert spent his childhood and adolescent years in Walnut Creek, California. He received his Bachelor of Arts with a major in Biological Sciences from University of California, Berkeley, in 1973; Teaching and Special Education credentials from California State University, East Bay; and his Master of Education from Saint Mary's College of California. He then received his doctorate in Educational Administration from University of California, Los Angeles.

His professional roles in public education as a teacher, elementary, middle, high school principal, and professor were all avenues allowing him to share his passion. He believed that every child has potential and that through education he or she can be successful. He had a gift for seeing possibilities for students and colleagues while inspiring others to do the same. He took great pride in the impact that public education could make on the California communities in which he served, including Santa Cruz, La Mirada, Lodi, Stockton, Novato, Marin, Davis and Sonoma. His legacy will be carried on by the countless students, teachers, and colleagues with whom he interacted during his thirty-seven years in public education.

In 1980, Robert and Maureen Vieth were married. Their love guided them on many adventures. Robert's insatiable curiosity, infectious laugh, and optimism kept their life together exciting. Robert's lifelong enjoyment of travel carried over into his desire to explore places near and far with Maureen. He treasured the opportunity to discuss cars and the latest sporting events. His greatest joy came from having family nearby and seeing them happy.

Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Carol Vieth. He is survived by his wife Maureen Vieth and daughter Kacina "Kacie" Vieth (Jake) Ragsdale, brother Richard (Lynne) Vieth, and sister Victoria (Michael) Johnston. Robert deeply loved and is also survived by Maureen's daughter Karen (Erich) Brocker and son David Hansen, as well as his grandchildren Ben, Gabbie, and Ethan Brocker, and Elizabeth and Owen Hansen.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 2:00-5:00 pm at the Folktale Winery & Vineyards located at 8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel, California. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Robert to Rancho Cielo's Scholarship Fund for Continuing Education (www.ranchocieloyc.org).





