Robert E. Russo
April 8, 1929 - July 30, 2019
Monterey
Bob loved Monterey and moved his family here in 1966, from San Martin, in order to open the San Martin Wine Tasting Room on Wharf #2.
He had a 50 year career in the wine industry, including Casa de Fruta, Monterey Vineyards, and Terranova Fine Wines in Monterey.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Audree Russo, on March 15.
He is survived by his children Rosemarie (Monterey), Mike (Santa Rosa), Steve (Medford Ore.), Rochelle Skow (Hollister), and Mark (Seaside), 8 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
He loved and supported them all in every way possible.
A Celebration of Bobs life will be held at his favorite family gathering spot; Whispering Pines Park, 1085 Pacific St. Monterey, on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 from 1-5 pm.
For more details and to leave condolences, visit www.grunnagle.com.
WE MISS YOU, DAD!
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 8, 2019