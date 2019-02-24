Robert Earl Perkins

February 14, 1944 - February 9, 2019

Seaside, California

Robert Earl Perkins, also known to family and friends as Bobby P., Perk, Sponge, or Old School, passed away February 9, 2019, just days before his 75th birthday from an acute illness. He was born on Valentine's Day in 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Joseph Shafter and Josephine (Williams) Perkins.

At the age of 16, Bobby joined his family in Seaside, California. He attended Monterey High School '62 and Monterey Peninsula College '64, where he played basketball and received his Associate's Degree. At MHS, Bobby met Susan Jensen, with whom he shared the next 54 years of his life. After college, he was taught the trade of plastering and served as a journeyman and foreman for 40 years with Local Union 300.

In his younger years, Bobby enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, hiking and hunting. He also played basketball in various peninsula adult leagues. He was crazy about babies, dogs and sharing his cooking with others. Bobby was known for his keen ability to come up with nicknames for his family and friends that stuck.

Bobby was predeceased by his father, mother and brothers: Joseph Shafter Jr., Sammy and Lloyd.

He is survived by his wife; sisters Cherry Goudeau, Valencia Wright, Joann Lee and Dani Monroe; sons Robert (Christina) and Christopher (Christina), daughters Cathleen Main (Thomas) and Jessica Rust (Jon), nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In honoring Bobby P.'s wishes, no services will be held.

Visit www.baysidecommunitymortuary.com for guest book.





View the online memorial for Robert Earl Perkins Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary