Robert GruberFebruary 8, 1939 - November 6, 2020Pacific GroveRobert (Bob) Matthew Gruber passed away November 6, 2020, at the age of 81 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula due to complications of gallbladder disease. Robert was born February 8, 1939, in Detroit, MI.He leaves behind his wife, of 57 years, Barbara E. Gruber. His son, Robert Paul Gruber (wife Christine Chaney Gruber). The other love of Robert's life and immense pride, his granddaughters Caroline and Catherine Gruber. Robert also leaves behind another son, Daniel Allen Gruber Knapp (husband Brendan Knapp).Robert was preceded in death by his brother George W. Gruber, mother Maude Taylor Gruber and father George Gruber.When Robert was 3 years old the family moved back to Pacific Grove to live in his maternal grandfather's log cabin in Pacific Grove. Robert attended Pacific Grove Schools and Monterey Peninsula College.He began his 32 years of service for the US Post Office after his service in the US Navy. Robert remained active in the American Postal Workers Union until his death. After retiring from the postal service in 1992, he began working for Central Coast VNA (Visiting Nurse Association) and Hospice as a courier; a job that brought him great joy because he had an opportunity to interact with so many dedicated caring people.Over his all too short time with his loved ones, Robert occupied his time as a marathon runner, entering races all over the state including the Big Sur Marathon. He enjoyed bowling, horseback riding and birdwatching. For many years Robert participated in historical reenactments. He spent many hours at the dog park with our golden retriever, Bailey.Robert valued family, friends; all people. His goal was to make the other person's day a better day and make them feel valued. He was known for his jokes and sense of humor. He loved to see people smile. He practiced respect, kindness and compassion for all people and the environment. He advocated for equal rights and opportunities for all.Please consider making a donation to a local food bank or an environmental protection agency of your choice in memory of Robert. No service will be held at this time to protect all from COVID-19. Paul Mortuary in Pacific Grove is providing arrangements.