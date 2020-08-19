Robert H. Benoit
July 7, 1923 - August 16, 2020
Salinas
Heaven has a new angel with the arrival of Bob. Robert Henry Benoit, much loved by many & always a gentleman, died at his home on San Benancio Road on August 16th. He was born at 4 a.m., and he died at 4 p.m. He was 97 years old.
Robert was the youngest of five children born to Gaudias and Marie Benoit. His parents met in Quebec at a boarding school after Marie's parents sent her to Canada from her home in France so that she would be safe during WWI. They traveled across Canada, operating mercantile businesses, and then headed to California, where Robert was born in Venice Beach in 1923. The family lived in Chico for several years where Gaudias worked as a carpenter and the children picked fruit in the orchards, before moving to Salinas in the early 1930s. Bob said that his father was always looking for the best place, and he chose Salinas because it had the best weather.
He graduated from Salinas High and was employed as a woodworker until the news arrived about Pearl Harbor, and then he drove to Oakland and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was standing in the general recruitment line when an old colonel walked up to him and said "Son - do you want to fly?" Being no fool, he said "Yes", and was sent to aviation and flight school for the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served as a B-17 Bomber pilot & Captain with the 92nd Bombardment Group, stationed at the Podington Air Field in England, and flew many missions over Germany. After the war, he flew Jewish war survivors to the Palestinian territory that would later become Israel. Because of his "excellent" character, he was offered the position of Alcohol Procurement Officer for the U.S. Army in Europe, but turned it down to come back home to Salinas, where he went back into construction work with his father and his brother Roger. He retired from the Air Force Reserves as a major in 1966, but not before going through testing at Fort Hunter Liggett in hopes of becoming an astronaut. Unfortunately or maybe fortunately, the centrifuge chamber they put him in to test his ability to spin in space ended that dream.
As general contractors G. Benoit & Sons, Bob and Roger built over 100 homes and businesses in the town of Salinas before retiring in the 1980s. His brothers George and Willie ran Airport Builders Supply on Curtis Street. His sister Lorraine worked as a school nurse in town.
He met his first wife, Judy Parham in Calexico while he was taking fighter jet training at 29 Palms. They were married and lived at the house he built on San Benancio Road in 1949, until her death in 1993. He met his second wife, Alma Ruiz at a grief support meeting, and they had 24 years together, enjoying life together. He built her a new home when he was 74 years old. Now that's love! They loved to dance and really looked forward to the Friday night dances at the American Legion Hall, Post 31.
Papa loved fishing. We would drive up to the family cabin on Donner Lake every summer, and he would look for nearby streams with those perfect little quiet pools where trout could be found hiding in the shade. He was usually right about that. As a younger man, he enjoyed the autumn deer hunt with his brothers, nephews & friends, and they would drive up to Wyoming or Nevada to hunt. But in later years, he was in his most-contented place when he was fishing. And like any red-blooded American man, he really liked baseball. He enjoyed learning about history, and read the newspaper every morning. He could always answer that final Jeopardy question!
Papa was an earnest, honest, loving, gracious, forgiving, good, patient, tolerant, salt-of-the-Earth, humble man. The only time I ever heard him swear was once when he hit his thumb with a hammer…and then it was still a pretty mild swear, "Oh, Sh-t House Mouse!" He taught me about faith, and he was always true to his word. His Joie de Vivre was contagious. He was a big soul who made others feel like family. He had many hardships not of his own making confront him in this life, but he endured them with grace and faith. He loved to sing and he loved animals. He was one of the best men who has ever walked this Earth, and those of us who knew him, loved him.
He was a member of The American Legion, The Loyal Order of Elks, and the Sons in Retirement.
He is survived by his wife Alma; his granddaughter Tisa Roland whom he adopted as a baby; his grandsons William and Thomas Fleming; his son-in-law & daughter-in-law John & Linda Dresser; his daughter-in-law Sharon Rowe, and his nieces and nephews, Louise Deetz, Mary Esau, Robert, Mike, John, Paul, Billy and Joe Benoit.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 21st on the lawn behind Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salinas. Masks need to be worn. Interment of ashes will be held later at the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Fort Ord.
