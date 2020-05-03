Robert HamacherMay 24, 1931 - March 29, 2020Roseville, CARobert Brewer Hamacher passed away peacefully on March 29 with Barbara Woolman, his loving partner of forty years, at his bedside. He had battled Alzheimer's for fifteen years but finally succumbed to pneumonia.Bob was born in Cortez, Colorado on May 24, 1931, to his parents Lenore Reagan Hamacher and Robert Brewer Hamacher, Sr. He is survived by his daughters, Hollis Wenzel-Clark (Dave) of Sandy, OR and Evelyn MacLean (Keith Bryce) of Gresham, OR, as well as his son Eric Hamacher (Luisa) of Newburg, OR. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Jody Shifler (Les) of Folsom, CA, and Thomas Woolman of Belmont, MA, along with thirteen grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Bob attended LSU (Louisiana State University) for three years, and he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He then served in the Army where he was in the first class in Vietnamese at the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, CA. He was subsequently assigned to the White House and the State Department where he was a simultaneous interpreter for several dignitaries.Bob finished his education at Cal State Hayward and became a teacher. For many years he taught fifth and sixth grades at Olson Elementary School in Marina, CA. In the summers he had a travel camp for youngsters and took them to Mexico and Canada. After his teaching career he ran Seacoast Safaris, his tour service that went around the Monterey Peninsula and to Hearst Castle and San Francisco.Bob will be remembered for his quick smile and penchant for telling stories. He thoroughly enjoyed going on cruises and traveling around Europe. He always told the ladies how nice they looked, and he loved to entertain.A memorial service will be held at St. Augustine Episcopal Church in Rocklin, CA whenever it is possible.