Robert "Bob" Hauswirth

Nov. 16, 1927 - Jan. 23, 2019

Pacific Grove



Robert (Bob) A. Hauswirth passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday January 23, 2019, at the age of 91. Bob was born in Butte, Montana and at the age of 11, he migrated with his family to Pacific Grove, California. After graduating from Pacific Grove High School, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines. Upon returning from his world travels, he worked as a manager for Lucky Boy Markets, then as a route salesman delivering bread for Sunlite and Oroweat Bakeries. He continued working for Oroweat for the next 35 years. Bob met the love of his life Sylvia at Johannson's Dairyland and they married in 1950. Together they raised their three children Bobby, Steve and Sheryle in Pacific Grove. On his days off, he loved playing golf on Wednesdays and spending Sundays with his family. He was a man that had his priorities in the right place. In his working years he was a diligent, cheerful worker that truly enjoyed people. He loved fishing, watching sports on TV, collecting rare coins, playing cribbage and camping with his family. Spending time with his friends shooting pool, bowling and especially golfing were things Bob always looked forward to. He loved to laugh, wrestle and romp with the kids when he got home from work. He loved music, dancing, Sylvia's delicious cooking, animals and nature. During his retired years he cherished spending time with his kids and grandchildren and traveling with Sylvia on many RV trips. In his last years he mostly enjoyed relaxing, watching his favorite Westerns and old movies and spending time with family.

Bob will forever, lovingly be remembered by his wife of 68 years Sylvia, his sons Bobby (Sheri) and Steve, his daughter Sheryle (Pep) Cardinale, his sister Donna Lee Nair, his 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. He treasured each and every one. He was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Madelyn, his brothers Jack and Wayne, his sister Betty Scranton and her husband Don, and his brother-in-law Jerry Nair. The family would like to thank Bob's very special caregivers Sose and Lisa. We could not be more grateful for these two professional, caring women who will forever be a part of our family.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of CHOMP or Pacific Grove High School Alumni Association. Condolences may be written to the family at www.healeymortuary.com





View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Hauswirth Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary