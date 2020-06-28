Robert IvieAug 22, 1930 - June 17, 2020Pebble BeachRobert Morris Ivie, age 89, passed away peacefully with his wife Kristi by his side at their home in Pebble Beach, California on the evening of June 17, 2020.Bob was born on August 22, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY.After graduating from the Bronx School of Science in 1948, Bob enrolled at Washington & Jefferson (W&J) College outside Pittsburgh, PA.After college, he moved to California and met Carol Nystuen and married her in 1954. He was then drafted into the Army, serving two years in Japan.After graduating from the Stanford Business School in 1957, Bob began his business career in the wine industry with United Vintners in San Francisco.In 1965, at the age of 35, Bob became President of Guild Wineries & Distilleries in San Francisco, a position he held for 18 years.Bob served under President Ford, Carter and Reagan as a member of the Advisory Committee for Trade Negotiations from 1975-84. Among his many honors, Bob was named Board Chairman of the Wine Institute of California from 1974-77.Following his work with Guild, Bob was the Director of International Development and later a consultant for E & J Gallo Winery in Modesto, CA from 1986-99. During that time Bob married Kristi Campbell in 1988.He also served as President of the American Brandy Association from 1992-2000 andChairman of the US Advisory Committee to the International Office of Vine and WIne (OIV) in Paris.Bob is survived by his wife Kristi Campbell Ivie, his children Deborah Ivie (Vaal Rothman), Daniel Ivie, Rebecca Ivie (Einar Sortun)and Kristi's children Clinton Campbell Cooper (Debbie), Ingrid Cooper Sorensen (Ben); and by his grandchildren Cole and Grace Rothman, Otto, Emerson and Jasper Sortun, Chance Clinton Cooper, Ryland David Lynn Sorensen and Will Benjamin Robert Sorensen.