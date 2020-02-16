|
|
Robert Lee Haney
October 14, 1938 ~ January 31, 2020
Monterey
Robert Lee Haney, a devoted professor and renowned scientist in the fields of meteorology and oceanography, passed away peacefully at his Monterey home on Friday, January 31, 2020. His wife, Olivera, and daughter, Laura, were with him. He was 81.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at Carmel Fields (the former Rancho Canada Golf Course) on February 29th at 11am in the Merienda Room. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, 90074. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com for his full obituary.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020