Robert MacLean
March 27, 1925 - January 17, 2020
Carmel
Robert (Bob) MacLean passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday January 17, 2020. He will be remembered most as dad and grandpa, and for his 40-plus years in Los Gatos where he maintained his medical practice and raised a family with his wife Margaret (Peg).
Bob was born in Hillsborough, IL alongside his brothers John and Jim. He moved to Arizona with his father and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1943. He attended Stanford University where he earned his B.S. and M.D. degrees and met his wife Peggy Jenks.
Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He served on the USS Okanogan from 1952 to 1954 as a lieutenant and Chief Medical Officer.
Bob established the Los Gatos Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in 1958 and he moved the practice in 1964 to Winchester Blvd. with his long-time partner Don McCleve.
Bob loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hiking. At home he worked in his large organic garden, raised chickens and other fowl, and bred koi for his pond. Bob and Peg were both avid supporters of Stanford athletics.
Peg predeceased him in 2007 and his ashes will be interred with hers at the Presbyterian Church of Los Gatos.
He is survived by his five children, Mary Fortado (Philadelphia), Martha Campbell (Pasadena), Thomas MacLean (San Diego), William MacLean (Santa Cruz), Meg MacLean (Ben Lomand) plus 12 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Carmel Valley Manor (8545 Carmel Valley Rd. Carmel, CA) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. All are welcome.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020