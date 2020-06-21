Robert R. AurnerMarch 24, 1927 - June 10, 2020CarmelRobert R. Aurner, 93, passed away June 10, 2020, with his eldest daughter by his side. His youngest daughter, Suzanne, preceded him in death. He was a twenty-three year resident of Carmel. Bob was born March 24, 1927, in Madison, WI to Kathryn Dayton and Robert Aurner, longtime residents of Carmel.Bob served in the US Navy as a secure communications technician from 1944 – 1946. In the '50s, he served as a featured radio personality called Cowboy Bob for the William Randolph Hearst radio station WISN-CBS.Bob earned his Associate's Degree at Monterey Peninsula College and a Bachelor's Degree at California State University, Fresno and Occidental College at Eagle Rock, California. He was licensed in real estate in California, Pennsylvania and New York.Bob was a corporate retail site developer for various companies including Gulf Oil, Shell Oil, Sunray DX-Sunoco and Milex Auto Diagnostics, Inc. and, in the East, with A & P Supermarkets, Steak & Ale-Bennigans, Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut and Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Restaurants, Inc. before retiring in 1991.In retirement, Bob served as a Flotilla Commander with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Monterey as well as District Commander for Northern California District 25 of the United States Power Squadrons, the nation's largest civilian boating organization. He also served as the District Boat Show Chairman, supervising the USPS representation in Oakland, California.Bob has seven children; Sheryl Aurner Van Dyke (Col. Anthony Van Dyke, USMC, (Ret.)), Roxanne Wolf, Kate Aurner, Suzanne Short (deceased), Robert Aurner III (Deana), Lucas Aurner (Kaylee) and Christopher Aurner; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.Bob was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, Marquis Who's Who, Rotary Club of Monterey, Elkhorn Yacht Club, and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge.Bob's life was about communication and the promotion of worthy causes. He encouraged in others, especially his children, the confidence to meet any challenge.A private family memorial service will be held at The Little Chapel by-the-Sea in Pacific Grove, CA.