1/1
Robert "Bob" Rader
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Rader
April 5, 1949- July 23, 2020
Pahrump, Nevada
Robert "Bob" Rader Jr was born to Robert A Rader Sr and Jaqueline Rader in Monterey, CA. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Steven Rader, daughter-in-law Kathy Rader, sisters Fran Sullivan, Betty Heideman, Melodi Nivens and 8 Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.
Robert "Bob" Rader served the Monterey Peninsula and the City of Seaside for 35 years. He worked as an EMT for A1 Ambulance, local government Fire Strike Commander. For the City of Seaside he served as a firefighter, reserve police officer, and Retired Fire Chief.
There will be a drive by Memoriam in his name on Sunday August 16th starting at 11:30 AM at King Junior High and proceeding past the Seaside Fire Department on Yosemite. Please help us honor him by attending where family, present and retired firefighters will be outside practicing social distancing.


View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Rader



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved