Robert "Bob" RaderApril 5, 1949- July 23, 2020Pahrump, NevadaRobert "Bob" Rader Jr was born to Robert A Rader Sr and Jaqueline Rader in Monterey, CA. He is survived by his sons, Scott and Steven Rader, daughter-in-law Kathy Rader, sisters Fran Sullivan, Betty Heideman, Melodi Nivens and 8 Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren.Robert "Bob" Rader served the Monterey Peninsula and the City of Seaside for 35 years. He worked as an EMT for A1 Ambulance, local government Fire Strike Commander. For the City of Seaside he served as a firefighter, reserve police officer, and Retired Fire Chief.There will be a drive by Memoriam in his name on Sunday August 16th starting at 11:30 AM at King Junior High and proceeding past the Seaside Fire Department on Yosemite. Please help us honor him by attending where family, present and retired firefighters will be outside practicing social distancing.