Robert Rankin McKay Jr.March 1, 1933 - April 20, 2020Carmel ValleyRobert Rankin McKay, known to friends and family as "Chuck", "Dad" and "Papa" passed away April 30, 2020 with his three daughters by his side. He was 87 years old.Chuck was born March 1, 1933, in Ottawa, IL to Robert Rankin McKay and Lois Brookbank McKay. He grew up in Ottawa and fondly recalled working summers at his family-run bathing beach, Blackhawk Beach until he graduated from Ottawa Township High School and headed off to college. Chuck attended the University of Illinois for one year before transferring to Grinnell College where he played football and was on the swim team. While at Grinnell, he was in the Air Force ROTC program, then advanced Officer Training program, ultimately enlisting in the United States Air Force after graduation.In Chuck's words, "my time spent in the military was extraordinary and I enjoyed almost every minute of my service." While stationed in Weisbaden, Germany, he met his wife of 58 years, Valerie Dee Cundiff McKay. They had three daughters, Linda, Dawn and Mary. After retiring from the Air Force at 42, Lt. Colonel R. R. McKay moved his family to Carmel Valley, CA. Chuck worked briefly at the Monterey Institute of Foreign Studies before he and Valerie opened McKay Business Service, a small printing and copy shop they ran for 16 years until he retired in 1995.Chuck was known for his involvement in his community. His history of volunteerism spanned 40 years and included time as the President of Carmel Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Carmel Barracuda Swim Team Booster Club. He volunteered many hours with the Big Sur Marathon, AT&T Pro-Am, Carmel Valley Community Youth Center, Carmel Valley Recreation and Park District, and Meals on Wheels. Chuck found some of his most rewarding moments with the Carmel Valley Kiwanis, where he held a long time position as secretary and dedicated the summer months to helping organize the Carmel Valley Fiesta. He was a two-time recipient of the community's "Good Egg Award" as Carmel Valley's citizen of the year. Chuck was described by those who knew him as thoughtful, caring, honorable and a leader in his community. He and Valerie were also active in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, his faith was very important to him.Chuck loved golfing, playing poker with his buddies, watching sports and spending time with his family. His love and devotion to his wife, children and grandchildren was undeniable. In Chuck's words "I've lived a blessed life." He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Chuck is survived by his wife, Valerie, daughters Linda, Dawn (Deano), Mary (Roddy) and his grandchildren, Noah, Tatum, Connor, Paisley and Trace.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.