Robert Renard
Monterey
Dr. Robert (Bob) Joseph Renard, resident of Monterey, Ca, passed away of natural causes on Aug 27, 2019.
He was born in 1923 in Green Bay, WI. Bob joined the U.S. Army in 1943, serving in a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Heavy Pontoon Bridge Building unit (Patton's 3rd Army), until Dec 1945. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (1927-2016). Bob is survived by his four children (Ron, Debbie, Rick, and Carol), ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Bob served as a meteorological aide with the U.S. Weather Service in Green Bay before moving to Monterey, CA, in 1952, after completing a Master of Science degree in Meteorology from the University of Chicago. He quickly became a pillar of the local community when he joined the faculty of the Naval Post Graduate School (NPS). During his formal tenure at NPS, Bob earned his Ph.D. in Meteorology (1970, FSU); assumed the Chairmanship of the Meteorology Department (1970); was awarded the U.S. Department of Commerce (NOAA) "John Campanius Holm Award for sustained excellence in observing and reporting Monterey Peninsula weather"; was awarded the prestigious U.S. Department of Commerce (NOAA) Thomas Jefferson Award for 31 years of "… unusual and outstanding accomplishments in the field of meteorological observations…"; and was awarded the title of "Distinguished Professor" by NPS, retiring in 1990.
Bob was a prolific volunteer and positive force in his community. In addition to his official meteorological work, Bob enjoyed civic membership and volunteering with groups such as the Stage Stompers Square Dance Club; the Monterey Maritime Museum (as a Docent); the Monterey Dunes Natural History Association; San Carlos Catholic Parish; and the National Weather Service. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Dorothy, having been all over the world; as well as spending time with his loved ones, family and friends.
The family would like to thank all friends and caregivers that contributed to Bob's wellbeing and quality of life. Bob's life will be celebrated at various events on Friday, Sept 20, 2019, all of which are open to friends, family, and anyone wishing to pay their respects:
7:45am - A Catholic mass in Bob's memory, San Carlos Cathedral, 500 Church St, Monterey.
3:30p.m. – A short service with military honors at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats CutOff Rd, Seaside.
4:30 - 6:00 pm - Open house reception at the Renard home in Monterey, open to any wishing to pay their respects. Please contact the family at 831-646-0717 for the address, if needed.
You can leave a personal message for the family at Sacredspacememorial.com. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to the ().
Barry Bamford, 408-863-2513
[email protected]
View the online memorial for Robert Renard
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 11, 2019