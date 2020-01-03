Monterey Herald Obituaries
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Madonna Del Sasso Church
320 E. Laurel Drive
Salinas, CA
View Map
Robert Salvador Turano


1925 - 2020
Robert Salvador Turano Obituary
Robert Salvador Turano
February 6, 1925 - December 27, 2019
Salinas
Robert Salvador Turano was born in Villa Grove, Colorado to Charles Pasquale Turano and Fiorina (Flora) Luchetta on February 6, 1925. He was the youngest of 9 children.
His wife Linda Lane Dobbins preceded him in death November of 1999. They settled in Salinas, California in 1955.
He is survived by his 6 children, Christie Turano, Linda Kay Irvan (Cecil), Marti Jo Hayes (Jim), Rob Turano (Lisa), Lisa Marie Kontillis (Kirk) and Angela Jane Turano. He has 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Bob retired from the Salinas Union School District after 40 years. He was a long time parishioner of Madonna del Sasso Catholic Church. He was also active in the Italian Catholic Federation.
During WWII, Bob served in the Navy on the USS Yorktown where he earned 1 bronze star.
Visitation will be held 1:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, Ca. 93901.
Rosary will be held at 5:00p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 at Madonna Del Sasso Church, 320 E. Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA. 93906.
Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
With Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes can donate to their favorite charity.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
