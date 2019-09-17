Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Sanders


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bob" Sanders Obituary
Robert "Bob" Sanders
January 11, 1936 - September 12, 2019
Salinas
On Thursday September 12th, Robert "Bob" Sanders passed away peacefully at the age of 83 surrounded by loved ones. He was a life-long resident of Salinas California.
He attended Salinas High School, Hartnell, and received his Bachelors of Science from Cal Poly. He worked in the physics and chemistry dept at the Naval Post-Graduate School for 37 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Carolyn Sanders, his wife Merry Sanders, Marilyn Wilson (Daughter).
He is survived by Johna (Daughter) & Doug Thomas, Ginger (Daughter) & Jim Collins, Enrique Joe (Son) & Koree Cabotage, Rodney Cabotage (Son), Fredrick (Son) & Susan Cabotage, 25 Grand Children, Numerous Great-Grand Children.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1071 Pajaro Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Memorials: Monterey County SPCA, , and Food Bank of Monterey County Funeral


View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" Sanders
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now