Robert "Bob" Sanders
January 11, 1936 - September 12, 2019
Salinas
On Thursday September 12th, Robert "Bob" Sanders passed away peacefully at the age of 83 surrounded by loved ones. He was a life-long resident of Salinas California.
He attended Salinas High School, Hartnell, and received his Bachelors of Science from Cal Poly. He worked in the physics and chemistry dept at the Naval Post-Graduate School for 37 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freeman and Carolyn Sanders, his wife Merry Sanders, Marilyn Wilson (Daughter).
He is survived by Johna (Daughter) & Doug Thomas, Ginger (Daughter) & Jim Collins, Enrique Joe (Son) & Koree Cabotage, Rodney Cabotage (Son), Fredrick (Son) & Susan Cabotage, 25 Grand Children, Numerous Great-Grand Children.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1071 Pajaro Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Memorials: Monterey County SPCA, , and Food Bank of Monterey County Funeral
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 17, 2019