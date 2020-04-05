|
Robert Stewart Condry
August 16, 1941 - March 30, 2020
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Robert Condry, ("Bob"), 78, a 27-year resident of Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA, formerly of Glen Ellyn, IL and Richmond, VA, died peacefully on March 30, 2020. He was a husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, devout Catholic, proud U.S. Army veteran, and friend to all. He is also fondly remembered for his huge smile, easy-going manner, patience, love of drawing, and a friendly round of golf.
Bob's joy and his center, was his family, most especially, Mary nee Heinzer, his wife whom he adored. They raised their children, volunteered and traveled the globe for 53 years. Both were born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia. He was the son of Dr. John Charles Condry, MD, and Mary Louise (Jester), the second of four boys, all of whom attended Charleston Catholic High School. Bob graduated from Morris Harvey College (now the University of Charleston). He fulfilled his obligation in the U.S. Army at the Presidio of Monterey, CA. During that time he dated his sweetheart, Mary, who was working in San Francisco. They would meet in Carmel on the weekends, staying with Mary's cousin, late local artist Stan Spohn and wife Letty. These weekends in Carmel planted the hopeful seed of returning to live one day. Bob and Mary married in May, 1966 and started their married life together in San Francisco. He worked for Dunn & Bradstreet until they packed up and returned east so that Bob could earn his MBA at George Washington University. After his Hospital Administration residency at Georgetown, he took his first position as Assistant Administrator of the Medical College of Virginia (now called Virginia Commonwealth University) Hospital, where their children, Mary-Lynch and John were born. They moved to Glen Ellyn, IL in 1975. Bob continued his career in Hospital Administration at Loyola University Medical Center, where he retired as Hospital Director in 1993. His leadership there is remembered as compassionate and patient-centered.
In 1993, Mary and Bob fulfilled their lifelong dream of "running to the sea" and moved to Carmel where they quickly became engaged in civic volunteer activities such as the Carmel Residents Association, Friends of Carmel Forest, and religious ministry at the beloved Carmel Mission Basilica. He was a Liturgical Minister, a co-founder of Carmel Mission Docent Association (CMDA), including treasurer of CMDA for 12 years and member of Docent Council since its founding. Bob loved serving as Chair of the Falge Farmworker Program, fundraising, managing operations, and coordinating the much- needed donations to the migrant farm workers in the Salinas valley. His friend and fellow volunteer Roger Fiola said, "His care for God's working poor and their families was unstoppable and resolute." Bob led the program until late 2019.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Mary; adored children John Stewart; Mary-Lynch (Michael Tarpey); cherished grandchildren Mikey, Annie, Bridget and Luke; brother, Michael (Katie Lam); sisters-in-law, Sandra Condry and Linda Condry; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers John C. Condry and Patrick J. Condry.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Mass will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to one of three Carmel Mission Basilica Ministries: Falge Farmworker Program, Carmel Mission Docent Association or Carmel Mission Organ Fund at the Carmel Mission Basilica, 3080 Rio Road, Carmel, CA 93921. Please indicate fund preference in memo portion of the check, or call 831-624-1271 x200.
