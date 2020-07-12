Robert Stoddard GriffinJuly 16, 1922 - July 4, 2020Carmel, CABob Griffin, 97, died July 4, 2020, at his home at Carmel Valley Manor. He was raised in Oakland, CA, and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1943. Bob was a WW II Army Infantry officer for 3-1/2 years, serving in the Philippines, in the South Pacific Theater.He was an entrepreneur, the owner-president of Griffin Container & Supply Co., which he founded in Salinas, CA, in 1949. Over the years he developed nine branches in six states, serving produce growers. He sold his company to Georgia-Pacific Corp. in 1961.At the age of 39, Bob retired to his Black Oaks Ranch in Oregon and later built homes in Bandon and Port Orford, OR. Bob loved to fish and do Plein-air painting.Bob's wife, the love of his life, Carol Moller Griffin, predeceased him in 2015. He is survived by two children from a previous marriage, Lori A. Griffin of Inverness, CA, and James L. Griffin of Lynnwood, WA; two grandchildren, Emily Griffin of Mount Vernon, WA, and Rob Griffin (Crystal) of Everett, WA; five great-grandchildren, Torance, Jaxon, Ruby, Grey, and Penelope; his wife Carol's two children from a previous marriage, Elizabeth Lindsley of Santa Cruz, CA, Anne Harrison (Terry) of Zillah, WA and their children, Alida Yarbrough (Ryan), Ariel Lindsley, Caitlin Strafford (Walter) and Raef Harrison (Jimmy); his brother, Dr. L. Martin Griffin (Joyce), of Belvedere, CA; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.A private gathering is being planned by the family. Bob's ashes will be interned at El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove, CA.