Robert W. (Bob) Moore

January 3, 1930 - February 10, 2019

Salinas

On Sunday, February 10, 2019 Bob Moore passed away quietly in the Salinas home he designed and built himself more than 40 years ago.

Bob was born on January 3, 1930 in Visalia, California, the son of Robert Wild Moore and Della Irene (Breschini) Moore of Salinas. He spent his early childhood in Lindsay (California) then moved back to Salinas with his parents and sister (Bettie Moore Howell). He graduated from Salinas High School and spent the remainder of his life in Salinas among family and lifelong friends.

Bob was proud of his service to his country. He served in the USAF from September 1950 until April of 1953, as part of the 373rd Bomber Squadron/308th Bombardment Wing out of Hunter AFB in Georgia. This included time as a waist gunner on a B29 during the Korean War, for which he was awarded the Air Medal, as well as the UN Service Medal Korea and the Korean Service Medal.

Although Bob's career was spent at Growers Ice in Salinas, he was an inventor at heart. He was always figuring out how to make something different and better. Cars were no exception and it is impossible to remember Bob without remembering all the cars he lovingly restored and remodeled over the years, including a Porche 911 and 1934 Roadster. Bob had an incredible eye for design, and the patience to work with things until they were just right.

Bob will be missed every day. He is survived by his nieces, Kendra Howell of Salinas and Weslee Howell of Sacramento – as well as multi-generations of Breschini cousins and extended family who loved him deeply. He had a loyal group of lifelong friends who meant so much to him, and his Tuesday morning breakfast club was a highlight of his week for many years. He is now reunited with his beloved Blondie, his cocker spaniel.

Memorial Services will be held at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM, with military honors and interment at 2:00 PM at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Fort Ord, 2900 Parker Flats Cut Off Rd, Seaside, CA. 93955.

Memorial donations can be made to the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery Foundation: ccvcf.org





