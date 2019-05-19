Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta E. Smith


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roberta E. Smith Obituary
Roberta E. Smith
January 23, 1928 - May 13, 2019
Pacific Grove
Roberta E. Smith passed away on May 13, 2019. She was born and raised in Pacific Grove, graduating from PG High School and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed. She married the love of her life, Ross G. Smith, who was the focus of her attention for over 70 years.
Roberta faced life just as she did her struggle with cancer; she handled it with dignity, grace and humor. She devoted her life to caring for her family and extended her kindness to friends and strangers, alike. She was beautiful inside and out.
She had a very special love for sports. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis. She was an avid Giants fan. She followed many of the sporting events, especially enjoying the annual NCAA Basketball Tournament and the weekly broadcasts of golf and tennis events.
A very special thanks to the medical staff in the Cancer Center at CHOMP, Pam and the rest of the Hospice Team and the loving home care friends from the Seniors Helping Seniors; Anna, Georgia and Brenda for their support during her struggles with cancer.
She is survived by her husband Ross, children; Steve, Judee, Cathy and grandchildren; Ashley and Chad


View the online memorial for Roberta E. Smith
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now