Roberta E. Smith

January 23, 1928 - May 13, 2019

Pacific Grove

Roberta E. Smith passed away on May 13, 2019. She was born and raised in Pacific Grove, graduating from PG High School and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed. She married the love of her life, Ross G. Smith, who was the focus of her attention for over 70 years.

Roberta faced life just as she did her struggle with cancer; she handled it with dignity, grace and humor. She devoted her life to caring for her family and extended her kindness to friends and strangers, alike. She was beautiful inside and out.

She had a very special love for sports. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis. She was an avid Giants fan. She followed many of the sporting events, especially enjoying the annual NCAA Basketball Tournament and the weekly broadcasts of golf and tennis events.

A very special thanks to the medical staff in the Cancer Center at CHOMP, Pam and the rest of the Hospice Team and the loving home care friends from the Seniors Helping Seniors; Anna, Georgia and Brenda for their support during her struggles with cancer.

She is survived by her husband Ross, children; Steve, Judee, Cathy and grandchildren; Ashley and Chad





View the online memorial for Roberta E. Smith Published in The Monterey Herald on May 19, 2019