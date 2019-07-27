Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
San Carlos Cemetery
792 Fremont St.
Monterey, CA
View Map
Rodney Wayne Le Vasseur


1953 - 2019
Rodney Wayne Le Vasseur Obituary
Rodney Wayne Le Vasseur
August 29, 1953 - July 20, 2019
Pebble Beach
Rodney Wayne Le Vasseur, 65, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home in Pebble Beach, California, following an illness. He was born in Cambridge Massachusetts to Dellard Le Vasseur and Viola Luczaj.
Rodney was a loving son, husband, father, and brother. Making sure that his family and friends were happy was his joy. His hobbies included fixing things, going to the movies, concerts, and cooking.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Miriam Le Vasseur, his son, Liam Le Vasseur and his daughter Liza Le Vasseur. Rodney also leaves behind his mother, Viola Luczaj, his sisters, Julia Luczaj and Darlene (Le Vasseur) Melendez; and two nieces, Tanya and Triana Melendez; and numerous cousins.
The Le Vasseur family would like to give special thanks to Pacific Cancer Care for their efforts and caring for Rodney.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 with funeral services to begin at 12:00 pm, at Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA 93940.
Burial Services to follow at San Carlos Cemetery, 792 Fremont St. Monterey, CA. 93940
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 27, 2019
