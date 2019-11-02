|
Rodolfo "Rudy" Eugenio
Sept. 10, 1936 - October 22, 2019
Marina
Rodolfo Mapile Eugenio (aka Rudy) from Marina passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2019 at Stanford Medical Center at the age of 83.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He received a Bronze Medal for his service and retired after 30 years as a Sergeant Major (E-9). He loved being an active member of St. Jude's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus (Past Grand Knight) and was honored to be selected as a member of the Holy Sepulchre. His greatest memory was serving Pope John Paul II as a Eucharistic Minister during his visit to Monterey.
He then worked and retired from Monterey County as a Librarian for the Monterey County Jail. Rudy loved sports, and he coached baseball, basketball, and football. He was awarded the Liberty Bell Award for his dedication to youth sports in Mannheim, Germany.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen; his 2 children Johnny Eugenio (Sheryl Eugenio) and Belinda Hieb (Joseph Hieb), 8 grandchildren - Joey Hieb Jr., Johnny Eugenio II, Joshua Eugenio, Jennell Riggs, Jordan Eugenio, Justin Eugenio, Jayson Eugenio, Jayden Eugenio, and great grandchildren, Alivya Riggs, Keianirose Eugenio, and Kolton Riggs. He was a devoted husband and enjoyed being with his grandchildren.
The viewing and funeral will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in Marina. The viewing is on Nov. 8th from 2pm-8pm; Rosary at 6:00pm and funeral on Nov. 9th at 11am. Burial will be at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 2, 2019