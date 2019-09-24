|
Roger Jones
October 28,1960 - September 19, 2019
Monterey
Roger Jones, a lifelong resident of Monterey, passed away on September 19th, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He is survived by his sister Betty Mazur, Osceola, IN, brother Bobby Jones of Monterey, sister Christine Newmyer (Cliff), Fallon, NV, nephew Spencer Mazur, Osceola, IN, and aunts Helen Wolf (Dan), Pearl Chan, Margaret Chan Carrillo (Frank), Satsu Craft and cousins Ginger Craft and Donovan Carrillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence (Larry) and Aiko Chan.
Services will take place at the Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey on Thursday, September 26 at 10:30AM.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 24, 2019