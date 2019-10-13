|
Roger Lee Brown
February 20, 1931 ~ October 3, 2019
Monterey
Roger Lee Brown, born on February 20th, 1931 in Pacific Grove, passed away October 3rd, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father, known for his wit and compassion, expecting everyone to always give their best.
Roger attended grammar school and high school in Pacific Grove, and Monterey Peninsula College.
Roger commitment to the community was evident early. When the high school burned in 1946, he was quick to rush into the burning building to help save the high school's trophies. As he finished his high school years, he served on the committee to establish a trophy for the annual football rivalry game with Carmel High School, the trophy we all know now as "The Shoe".
Roger married the love of his life, Gloria, in 1954. They raised eight children in the house on Pine Ave. where he had lived as a child.
Roger's career is best defined by his leadership in the fire service. During his thirty-four years with the Pacific Grove Fire Department, he served as a Firefighter, Engineer, Fire Captain and completed his career as Assistant Chief. He was always advocating for safety and innovation, for his fellow firefighters and the public. Just a few of Roger's many accomplishments include: being one of the first American Red Cross CPR instructors in Central California; the purchase and implementation of the first Jaws of Life Rescue Tools on the Monterey Peninsula; the purchase and implementation of the first Defibrillator on the Monterey Peninsula; founding member of the Monterey County Fire Training Officer Association. As the Training Officer for Pacific Grove, he worked to standardize operations between Monterey and Pacific Grove.
Roger earned the title of "Captain Fireworks" for his work with the Feast of Lanterns. He would continue doing fireworks all over the world including New York, New Orleans, Hawaii and Hong Kong. He also enjoyed traveling to Disneyland with the family.
Roger is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Jane (Charles) Dickey, Diana (Julian) Martin, Roger Brown, Chuck (Jessica) Brown, Bill (Janice) Brown, Dave (Bonnie) Brown, Mary Ann (Darrin) Moody and Jim (Carol) Brown; fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St Angela Merici Catholic Church in Pacific Grove this Saturday, October 19th at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Fallen Firefighter Foundation, The Marines Memorial Foundation or a . To sign Roger's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortury.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 13, 2019