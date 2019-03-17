Roger Williams

January 17, 1943 - March 12, 2019

Marina

Roger Williams, 76, passed away quietly in his Marina home on March 12, 2019. He's survived by his wife of 31 years, Virginia, sons Donald Williams (Iris), Brett Williams (Caridad) Kenneth Golden (Christina) and daughter Deanna Golden-Moore (Stacey), 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as several in-law relations. He is preceded in death by his son, Ronald Williams.

Roger's professional career was Law Enforcement for 32 years. He retired in 2001 as the Director of Public Safety/Police Chief for the City of Marina. He was involved in Law Enforcement and community oriented groups including the Monterey County Peace Officers' Association (MCPOA), Interim, INC. and Marina Kiwanis. He was also a member of the California Police Chiefs Association.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (1300) at the Calvary Baptist Church, 160 Seaside Court, Marina, California.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

Condolences may be written to the family at

