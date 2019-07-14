Ronald Arthur Rieser

August 14, 1941 - June 5, 2019

Carmel

Ronald Arthur Rieser passed away June 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Louise Rieser; brothers Joseph, Thomas, Raymond and Gregory; sisters Dorothy, Mary, Alice and Roseann. He is survived by his daughter Janie and sons Max (Anna) and Michael, their mother Lori and grandchildren Sebastian, Theodore and Penelope, brother Larry and Michael (Mick) and sister Gloria, and sisters-in-law Mona (Gregory) and Freddie (Raymond) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ron loved his family very much.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, he attended Bellows and West Mound Street Elementary Schools, Starling Junior High and Central High School in Columbus. Ron loved to sing and was one of the 5 members, all from Central H.S., that formed the Carians and Cordials singing group. Ron had a beautiful voice and would sing throughout his life the classic oldies of the 50's and 60's, especially doo-wop.

After high school he was drafted and served in the Army as a Military Policeman stationed at Fort Mason, CA. After his discharge, he moved to Pleasanton, CA and joined the Oakland Police Department. Realizing this was not his calling, he moved to the Monterey Peninsula with American Savings but soon was recruited away to Monterey Savings and Loan. Ron then began an almost 40 year career as a well-known and highly respected mortgage lender helping thousands of local homebuyers achieve the American Dream.

Until his retirement, Ron was active in our Community. He was a past president of Old Monterey Business Association, a long time member of Monterey Kiwanis, a member of the Campari Club and also volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels delivering meals to home bound seniors.

Ron was an avid golfer and could be regularly seen at the Rancho Cañada golf courses. He was one of the first members of Rancho Cañada's "Dons" a membership he cherished as well as being a past President of the Men's Golf Club that at that time had well over 600 members. Ron was always ready for a game of golf, especially if there was a "little something" on the line.

Ron was a long time member of the Pacheco Club, a private social and athletic club in Monterey: it was his home away from home. As an athlete, in his younger days, if you could not find him on the golf course you could find him on the Pacheco Club's racquet ball or basketball courts. He was also an avid bowler. In his later years, he could be found daily having lunch and spending time with his fellow club members talking, enjoying sports on TV, and a pop.

Life is a fleeting moment, but memories last forever. There are so many good ones. Ron will be remembered by all who knew him as a good one.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.

To leave the family a special message of condolence please visit www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Ronald Arthur Rieser Published in The Monterey Herald on July 14, 2019