Bayside Community Mortuary
1610 Noche Nuena St.
Seaside, CA 93955
831-899-8850
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Emmanuel Church of God in Christ
1450 Sonoma
Seaside, CA
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Church of God in Christ
1450 Sonoma
Seaside, CA
August 13, 1993 - March 21, 2019
Seaside
Ronald Clinton Walker III known as RJ, passed from this life on March 21, 2019. RJ was born August 13, 1993 in Carmel, California. RJ was 25 years of age. RJ loved family. He had a great love for his younger brother, Robert. RJ had a smile that made you want to smile. He loved to laugh. RJ was in a good place! He was motivated, happy, upbeat, and outgoing! He was enjoying his job and his life! RJ's main love was his daughter Alenna! She was the light of his life! His joy! His heart! The happiness that she brought to his life was glaringly apparent when he spoke of her!
Visitation 11am-1pm, Service 1pm on Wednesday, April 3rd, Emmanuel Church of God in Christ, 1450 Sonoma, Seaside. Repass, American Legion Post 591, 1000 Playa Ave, Seaside.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
