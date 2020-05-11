Ronald James FoxMay 30, 1946 – March 20, 2020Castroville, CaliforniaRon Fox passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020. He was a long time resident of Monterey County, a US Army veteran and a well-known surfer in his day.Ron was born May 30, 1946 in Colusa, CA to Eleanor and Jack Fox. He graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1964. Ron joined the Army in 1966 and served during the Vietnam war. He was originally stationed in Thailand, and later in Saigon, Vietnam, during the Tet Offensive.After his discharge, Ron returned to Monterey and worked mainly in construction and property maintenance until his retirement. Throughout his life, he continued his love of surfing which started in the early 60s. He was one of the pioneers of all the local surf breaks and enjoyed surfing for over 50 years.Besides his love of surfing, Ron enjoyed beekeeping for the last 40 years and was an excellent gardener.Ron is survived by his daughter, Catana Miller; grandchildren, Daniel and Elle; his mother, Eleanor Matney; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Don Draper and his brother, Gary Fox.Ron will be greatly missed by his loving family and many long-time friends. He will surely stay within us throughout our lives.