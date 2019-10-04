|
|
Ronald Matthews
Lake Oswego, OR
Ronald W. Matthews, 80, passed away on January 22, 2019 in Portland, OR, after a long illness. Born in New Castle, PA, he moved with his family to Hawaii at the age of eight.
He was a 1956 graduate of Punahou School. After attending hotel school in California, he worked in sales and management for a number of hotels on the mainland and in Hawaii, including Sheraton, Hyatt, and privately-owned properties. In 1997 he made a career change to association management which eventually brought him to Portland.
He was the founding member and first President of the Hotel Sales and Management Association, Hawaii Chapter; Manager of the Junior Achievement Association of Hawaii; member of the Carmel Rotary Club; and President and Director of the Monterey Peninsula Hotel and Restaurant Association.
Ron was the son of the late Donald and Helen Matthews. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sarah Kepner Matthews; sons Craig Matthews of San Francisco, CA and Scott Matthews (wife Lisa and grandchildren Kaylee and Aubree) of Broadlands, VA; and twin sisters Diana Robson of Littleton, CO and Dolores Smith (husband Peter) of Brookline, ME.
Private services are pending. Contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the Knight Cancer Institute Innovation Fund, OSHU Foundation, 1121 SW Salmon Street, Suite 100, Portland, OR 97205.
View the online memorial for Ronald Matthews
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 4, 2019