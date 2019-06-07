Rose Beene

March 24, 1927 - May 22, 2019

Santa Rosa

Rose C. Beene peacefully passed away on May 22, 2019, at the age of 92. She married Jonathan J. Beene in 1948 and spent fifty-seven wonderful years together before he preceded her in death in 2005. Rose was devoted to family, her faith, friends and community service. The mother of four: Janice Beene Adams, Clarice Clarke, Linda Byams (and Vincent Byams) and Jonathan J. Beene Jr (and Tisa Beene); long time member of the First Baptist Church in Pacific Grove; and was extremely active in the Monterey Bay Links, Inc. for which she was the founding president, as well as, many other organizations. She is survived by her children and their spouses; her sister Beverlyn White; sixteen grand children; and thirteen great-grand children. A family service is scheduled for June 9, 2019. Condolences may be sent to: Beene Family, PO Box 419, Cotati, CA 94931.





View the online memorial for Rose Beene Published in The Monterey Herald on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary