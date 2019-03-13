Rose Elizabeth Tarantino

November 4, 1927 - March 10, 2019

Monterey

On March 10th our precious mother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and caregivers Malinda and Korihna whom she loved very much. Preceded in death six weeks earlier by her loving husband, Santo (Duggie) Tarantino, mom was the heart and soul of our family and the love of dad's life during their amazing seventy-three year marriage.

Survived by her daughter, Nancy (Stuart) Iliffe of Florida, sons, Gus (Jeanne) Tarantino, Steven and Duggie Jr. of Monterey. Rose's ten grandchildren and her ten great grandchildren would gladly tell you she was "The Best" nana in the world. Always there with snacks after school, sitting through scores of Little League games and volunteering to lead our Brownie troop in the early 1950's, her energy was boundless. Dad fished commercially all year long and spent most of the summer in Alaska fishing for Salmon. Mom was a rock. Tiny but fearless, we all walked a very straight line while she was in command. She read to us every night and taught us how to enjoy the simple things in life like making mud pies and lighting fireworks in the back yard. She drew funny faces on our boiled eggs in the morning and marched us around the breakfast table to Kate Smith singing God Bless America before we owned a television set. We were lucky.

Born in Martinez California in 1927 and raised in Monterey, her parents were the late Cosimo and Frances Randazzo. The traditional Italian family bond was strong and Rose cherished the memories made camping with the family in Big Sur, picnicking in Nana's yard on Sundays, and especially cruising or traveling through Europe and all over the US with her three sisters and their husbands. Rose will be missed by Pansy Calabrese Belleci (Vince), Eva Flores (Les) and Christine and Carmelo Tringali all of Monterey.

Rose was a great mom in every way. She prayed for all of us constantly, taught us the strength of faith in God and country and love of family. Our mother was beautiful inside and out. We will never forget her generous spirit and the great example she set for us. Rest in peace ma.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:30 AM at San Carlos Cathedral.

Special thanks to the VNA & Hospice of the Monterey Peninsula PO Box 2480, Monterey, Ca. 93942-2480.

