Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St Francis Xavier Church
Seaside, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mission Memorial Park
Seaside, CA
View Map
Rose K. Green


1928 - 2020
Rose K. Green Obituary
Rose K. Green
March 23, 1928 ~ December 30, 2019
Seaside
Our Dear Mother has gone to her rest in the Peace of Christ, December 30, 2019. The feast of Our Lady of Bethlehem, Principal Patroness for the Diocese of Monterey. She was born to Che Bui and Rose Farm in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, March 23, 1928.
A Mass and Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St Francis Xavier Church in Seaside at 11am.
Donations in memory of Rose, may be sent to the Serra Club of the Monterey Peninsula, P.O. Box1747, Monterey, CA 93942.
For additional information go to www.EFS-Cares.com, Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .


View the online memorial for Rose K. Green
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
