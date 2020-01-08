|
Rose K. Green
March 23, 1928 ~ December 30, 2019
Seaside
Our Dear Mother has gone to her rest in the Peace of Christ, December 30, 2019. The feast of Our Lady of Bethlehem, Principal Patroness for the Diocese of Monterey. She was born to Che Bui and Rose Farm in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, March 23, 1928.
A Mass and Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St Francis Xavier Church in Seaside at 11am.
Donations in memory of Rose, may be sent to the Serra Club of the Monterey Peninsula, P.O. Box1747, Monterey, CA 93942.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 8, 2020