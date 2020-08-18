Rose (Dolly) Mary Perkins
November 13, 1918 - August 13, 2020
Salinas
Rose (Dolly) Mary Perkins passed away to be with the Lord on August 13, 2020, at the age of 101. She came from a family of Italian immigrants from Sicily. Her grandparents settled in Pittsburg, California, and eventually moved to Monterey as part of the fishing industry on Cannery Row.
Dolly was born on November 13, 1918, in Monterey, CA, and was a life-long resident of Monterey County. She attended Monterey Grade School and Monterey High School. She worked at the Southern Pacific Railroad as a switchboard operator where she met her husband Jake, with whom she shared two sons, Richard and David. Jake sadly passed from a terminal illness, leaving Dolly with two small boys to raise. She met her husband Bryon Perkins a few years later at the Southern Pacific Railroad and they shared a son Tom. Dolly's boys were the light and pride of her life.
Dolly was born during the Great Influenza of 1918, two days after the end of World War I and she lived through World War II. She was one of the women of her era to begin a career, and she would reminisce with great clarity on the names of her bosses and co-workers. She enjoyed many years working at the Monterey Railroad Depot. Dolly had many wonderful stories to tell of the people she met or saw in the heyday of the railroad as many movie stars of the day would travel by rail. She lived during a time of great hope and peace in our country and always shared her stories with a large smile.
After marrying Bryon and having three boys to raise, she became the typical "housewife' of her time period; raising her boys to be good citizens, working in the school cafeteria, planning their college educations, and being overjoyed with the blessed arrival of grandchildren.
In recent years her favorite things were to go for a drive, have family dinners at Fandango's in Pacific Grove, and enjoy ice cream.
Dolly is enjoying a homecoming with those loved ones who are predeceased; her mother Rose Lucido, her father Mase Lucido, her sister Mary Lucido, her husband Bryon Perkins, her first husband Jake Polk, her beloved son Richard Polk, and many other family members and friends.
Survivors are son David (Karen) Polk of Salinas, Tom (Lauri) Perkins of Rocklin, daughter-in-law Paula Polk of Salinas, grandchildren Ali (Jeff) of Willow Glen, Andrew Perkins and Marissa Perkins of Rocklin. Her niece Rosemary (Brad) of Salinas, and nephews Tom (Colleen) of Groveland, Jim (Janet) of Clovis, and John (Diane) of Angels Camp.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Lili who brought love, comfort, and companionship in Dolly's last year, and made it possible for Dolly to stay in her family home.
A viewing will be held at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901 on Wednesday, August 19th from 1:00 to 4:00.
Funeral Mass with be held at 9:30 on Thursday, August 20th at Sacred Heart Church Courtyard in Salinas (outside, behind the church on Stone St, in a socially distanced setting).
A private family-only burial will follow at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey.
Flowers will be accepted at Struve and Laporte in Salinas on Wednesday, August 19th. If you would like to make a donation in Dolly's honor, please consider the Alzheimer's Association
