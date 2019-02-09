|
|
Rosemarie Teresa Anderson
February 28, 1925 - February 6, 2019
Salinas
Rosemarie Teresa Anderson, 93 of Salinas passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born February 28, 1925 in Pittsburg, CA.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church,
1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, CA. 93962.
Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
View the online memorial for Rosemarie Teresa Anderson
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 9, 2019