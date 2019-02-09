Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1 Railroad Ave.
Spreckels, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Teresa Anderson


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemarie Teresa Anderson Obituary
Rosemarie Teresa Anderson
February 28, 1925 - February 6, 2019
Salinas
Rosemarie Teresa Anderson, 93 of Salinas passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born February 28, 1925 in Pittsburg, CA.
Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church,
1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, CA. 93962.
Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.


View the online memorial for Rosemarie Teresa Anderson
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now