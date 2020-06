Rosemary O'Dowd

Rosemary O'DowdMarch 3, 1948-June 1, 2020MontereyRosemary O'Dowd lost her battle with cancer after a courageous fight. She was the wife of Frank for almost 50 years, mother of Colleen, Kelly, Shannon (Eric), and Tracy (Tony), "Marmee" to Madilyn, Jeremy, Irelynn, Nicholas & Katharine; sister of Pam (Ron), and "sister-out-law" to the entire O'Dowd clan.A native of Chicago, IL, Rosemary served at Lutheran General Hospital from 1978-1997. Rosemary served in Quality Management at CHOMP 1998-2013.Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Mary Louise Squires, and granddaughter Savannah.Funeral was held privately and a celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date.Donations may be made in Rosemary's name toNational Alzheimer's Association 800-272-3900225 North Michigan Avenue,17th FloorChicago, IL 60601Paul Nelson or Michael Reeder