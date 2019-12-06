|
|
Rosemary Rogers
December 7, 1932 - November 12, 2019
Resident of California
Our beloved Rosemary passed away peacefully at her home in California. She is survived by her Children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and so many loved ones, friends and fans.
She was born in Panadura, British Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka. She lived a fascinating life and was best known as "The Queen of Romance". She was one of the first romance novelists to have her work published. She is considered to be one of the founders of modern historical romance and many of today's writers cite her writings as one of their biggest influences.
Rosemary will be missed, her memories cherished and forever remain in our hearts.
View the online memorial for Rosemary Rogers
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 6, 2019