Services
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 204-1219
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Mortuary
450 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA
View Map
Rosie Veloz Marlar


1925 - 2019
Rosie Veloz Marlar Obituary
Rosie Veloz Marlar
Apr. 3, 1925 - Aug. 16,2019
Seaside
Rosie V. Marlar, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug 16, 2019.
She was born April 3, 1925 to Victor Veloz and Maria Velazques in Monterey, CA.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles M. Marlar, Jr., her brothers, Henry and Victor Veloz and her sister, Lupe Oliver.
She is survived by her children, Nelda Hume-Henss, Sherman D. Gooden, Paul (Laural) Gooden, Marie Bernardy, Paulette (Jim) Gaut, Dorothy (Dean) Ramsey, Charles M. Marlar III, James Marlar and Lulu (Kevin) DeBelle, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosie was born in the height of the fishing industry of Monterey and had many stories of John Steinbeck, Doc Ricketts and Cannery Row. Rosie was the best storyteller. We will miss her forever.
Rosie loved bowling, dancing, bingo and crocheting. She spent many of her later years making lap blankets for veterans and the elderly.
Visitation will be held at the Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA on September 3, 2019 from 10am – 1pm with services immediately following and concluding with a graveside service at the San Carlos Cemetery, Monterey, CA.
A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 591, 1000 Playa Ave., Seaside, CA.
The family suggests that any donations be sent to the of Monterey, 21 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Monterey, CA.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
Remember
