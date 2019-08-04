|
Ross G. Smith
December 27, 1923 - July 27, 2019
Pacific Grove
Ross G. Smith died on July 27, 2019. He was born in San Jose and raised in Pacific Grove graduating from PG High School and serving as the senior class president. Together with Roberta, his wife of 70 years who died in May, a team was formed that successfully raised a family and built a business. His family will miss his humor, love and caring very much.
Ross was proud of his service to his country. He joined the Army Air Corps during World War II and flew missions in the "Pacific Theater" on a B24 called the "Jolly Roger".
The game of golf was one of his passions. As a young man, he was a scratch golfer and winner of the Pacific Grove City Championship on two occasions. He was the captain of the 1948 NCAA Championship San Jose State golf team. He was honored with his induction into the San Jose State Sports Hall of Fame. One of his most notable accomplishments was scoring a hole- in-one at the 16th hole at Cypress Point Country Club. Bing Crosby was known to be another of the few players to accomplish that feat. Consequently, Ross was invited by Bing Crosby to join in his annual "Clambake" and to play in his tournament. Naturally, he taught his wife and children golf. Since both of his parents played the game, three-generation mini tournaments were a highlight of family gatherings.
After graduating from San Jose State, he began a career in the laundry business by selling machinery in the Southern California area. He eventually partnered in the ownership of an industrial laundry plant in San Diego. With his wife serving as the office manager, the business grew to a successful enterprise.
Another passion was woodworking. He and Roberta would design a new gift each year and he would spend the Spring and Summer months in the woodworking shop completing dozens of their creations. He will be remembered for his yearly trips throughout the Monterey area delivering Christmas gifts to family, friends and business associates.
Ross was a Rotarian and learned the importance of community service and generosity. He was an active participant in the work of National City Club.
A very special thanks to the medical staff in the Cancer Center at CHOMP, Pam and the rest of the hospice team and the loving home care friends from Seniors Helping Seniors.
He is survived by his children Steve, Judee and Cathy and grandchildren Ashley and Chad.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 4, 2019