Roy Meazell
February 21, 1932 ~ April 27, 2020
Pacific Grove
Roy Meazell passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 88. He was the only child of Clarence Meazell and Susie Bell Benson (nee Fincher). He was born in Kaufman, Texas in 1932 and moved with his family to California as a young boy.
Roy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was dearly loved by his wife Barbara for 62 years. Also left to mourn his passing are their children, Mike (Lita) Meazell, and Loretta (Rich) Riley.
Roy was owner of Peninsula ServiceMaster for 30 years and was well- known for his involvement in community activities.
Memorials may be made in his honor to Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove, CA, 93950. Inurnment will be at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Roy's guest book and leave messages for his family.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 10, 2020.