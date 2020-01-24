|
|
Ruby Lee James
June 15, 1928 - December 28, 2019
Seaside
Ruby Lee Queen James was born June 15, 1928, in Jefferson City Mississippi. Ruby was united in marriage to Shelly James Sr. in 1946. They were married for 41 years. In 1949 they settled on the Monterey Peninsula where they joined the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Ruby was a licensed Vocational Nurse, she was a loving mother who was completely devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She instilled in all her children, the love of family, love of God, the importance of education and a strong work ethic. Services will be held Saturday January 25th at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 12pm.
View the online memorial for Ruby Lee James
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 24, 2020