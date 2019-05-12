Ruby Lee Niblett

January 10, 1943 - October 30, 2018

Monterey

Ruby Lee Niblett was born January 10, 1943 in Tuskegee, AL to Josephine Brynard Arnold and Milarm Arnold Sr. Ruby passed away unexpectedly in her home in Monterey. Ruby came to Seaside at age 10. Her father served in the army for 25 years. Ruby lived in Africa for a short time while her father was stationed there. She attended Monterey High School and graduated from Hartnell Community College in Salinas, CA in 1969 from the Licensed Vocational Nurse Program. Ruby worked at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital for 38 years as an LVN. (3). She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, a very dedicated and faithful follower of her religion. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents Josephine and Milarm, stepmother, Eleuteria Arnold, who raised her from age 6; her children, Crystal Niblett-Randle, Frank Niblett Jr. and Marion Grant; grandchildren Terence, Briana and Nicholas; great grandchild Tiana; several nieces and nephews, her brothers Milarm and Phillip Arnold. Memorial Services were held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Monterey.





