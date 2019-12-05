|
Ruth Georgia Stocks Gleisner
Sept. 29, 1927- Nov. 2, 2019
Pebble Beach, CA
Ruth passed away in Westminster, CO., on Nov. 2, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Catherine. Born in Delafield, WI., she was the eldest of six children of Thomas Stocks SR and wife Vera. She had a wonderful childhood, but couldn't wait to get to the big city. She earned her B.B.A accounting at Univ. of Wisconsin, Madison. and met her future husband of 54 years, Robert Merrill Gleisner, during further studies at Marquette University, Milwaukee. They raised two daughters, Catherine and Cynthia, beginning in the Midwest area. Ruth was active in All Saints Episcopal church and won awards for her work in Scouting.
Bob's executive promotion necessitated the family move to Beverly Hills, CA, where he excelled in large scale computers. Ruth volunteered with the National Kidney Foundation, Soroptimist International and the Assistance League of Southern California.
Both enjoyed sailing and were members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for years. Ruth resumed her 17 year business career at UCLA as accounting manager and their administrative budget officer and received her MBA from Pepperdine University, Malibu. The couple traveled extensively. When it came time for Bob to retire, they moved to Pebble Beach, CA where he golfed and monitored the build of their new home. Ruth flew weekly for 4 1/2 more years to UCLA. They became members of MPCC, Spanish Bay, Church in the Forest, SIRS and Ruth was on the Carmel Library Foundation. In the late 80's, Ruth and a few of her friends founded The Peninsula Club, a women's group, still ongoing with about a 100 members. Ruth is predeceased by her late husband, Robert and daughter Cynthia. She is survived by her daughter Catherine (Jeff), son-in-law Philip Sanders (Pam), six grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial service Dec. 11th @ 4pm at Church in the Forest, reception following at the church.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 5, 2019