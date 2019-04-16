Ruth Nola Marotta Sorci

May 14, 1935 - April 1, 2019

Monterey Peninsula

Seaside – Ruth "Nola" Marotta Sorci, 83, life-long resident of the Monterey Peninsula, passed away after a brief illness at UC Davis Medical Center.

Nola was born May 14, 1935 in Pacific Grove and attended Monterey High. She was a longtime waitress at Su Vecino in Carmel, worked at Rancho Cañada for nearly 30 years and most recently Days Inn Restaurant in Monterey.

Her hobbies included playing bingo, taking trips to Reno or Laughlin to play the slots. She also enjoyed watching the Golden Girls.

She is preceded in death by her son Freddie Boy, her mother Juanita, her father Vincent Marotta, her step-father Luther Ortiz and a sister Mary "Dina" Marotta Buceti.

She is survived by her children Maria and Marc Sorci, her grandchildren, Roxanne (Martin) Azevedo, Anthony, Daniel (Nicole), and Dustin Ocampo, as well as 3 great grandchildren, one sister, June Marotta Hamil and one brother Larry Marotta.

At her request, no services will be held.





