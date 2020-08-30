1/1
Sabrina Frey
1973 - 2020
Sabrina Frey
April 15, 1973 - August 22, 2020
Madison
MADISON, WI - Sabrina Hoover Frey passed away at 47 years old in the early hours of August 22 after a courageous seven-year battle with ocular melanoma. Sabrina is survived by her four sons, Max (21), Beckett (18), Warner (15), and Harper (13), her former husband and dear friend Mark, her loving father and mother, Terry Hoover (Vicki Copeland) and Patricia Porter Taylor (Kim B. Roberts), and her brother Quinton Hoover. She also leaves behind two cousins (Tiffany Eldridge Topol and Hunter Eldridge), and an Aunt (Nancy Porter).
Sabrina graduated from Robert Stevenson School in 1991 and then enrolled at the University of Arizona, where she met Mark. After spending six years in the San Francisco Bay Area they moved to Madison in 2003, where they raised their four boys. Sabrina had many friends in her adopted community of Madison thanks to her irrepressible energy, kindness and charisma. With no previous interest in or knowledge of the sport, she became an active figure in the local hockey community in order to support the aspirations of her sons, eventually holding leadership positions with several local clubs. Sabrina was also an active participant in her sons' schools, where she was an influential voice in numerous parental support groups through the years.
In her final years, Sabrina became a strong advocate for those afflicted with ocular melanoma, travelling the country to speak at industry conferences and doing what she could to raise funds for cancer research, all the while seeking out and undergoing multiple experimental treatments herself in an (ultimately successful) effort to prolong her time with her kids.
This beautiful, bright, positive young woman will be greatly missed but never forgotten by the many people she touched in her too short but full life. Most importantly, her memory and spirit will live on in the lives of her four loving sons.
In lieu of flowers if you'd like to honor Sabrina's memory the family has suggested a donation to either Agrace Hospice (5395 E Cheryl Pkwy. Fitchburg WI 53711) or the American Cancer Society.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
A positive ray of sunshine during dark times while giving hope to her family and friends. Heartfelt condolences to all. There are no answers, just hope.
Cindy Thatcher
Friend
August 29, 2020
August 28, 2020
Sabrina was a ray of light even fighting this terrible disease.. she always looked at the positive. She was an amazing person, friend & mom She will be missed by so many people but most especially her boys who she lived for d She was a great support system to me & could relate when others couldnt. My thoughts are with her family during this time. Know you meant everything to her =œ
Nicole Harrison
August 28, 2020
Thinking of you and keeping you and yours in prayer!
Becky and Nick Craft
August 27, 2020
Sabrina, so glad we got to know you. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with your boys and especially, sweet Charps. Rest In Peace.
Christine, Mike, Michael, Caitlin & Ryan Gruetzmacher
August 27, 2020
Such a beautiful person- inside and out. Courage comes to mind when I think of Sabrina. I also think of how much she loved her boys! I offer my prayers and loving thoughts to you all.
Rita MILLER
August 27, 2020
My deepest sympathies.
Jean Parks
August 27, 2020
To her sons, your mother will be with you every moment in your heart. She will never leave you or stop loving you. I have Sabrina and you four in my prayers
saundra andringa meuer
August 26, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to Harper and family.
Troy, Angie, Jack, Brayden and Ella Dahl
August 26, 2020
I will always remember and continue to be inspired by Sabrina. She had a smile and love for everyone through all of this.
Luanne Vogel
August 26, 2020
August 26, 2020
Sabrina was a ray of sunshine and fierce warrior. I was lucky to have called her friend. My thoughts and prayers to the family. d
Laura Siclovan
August 26, 2020
A wonderful lady who will never be forgotten..so many beautiful memories.All the best to all family members.
kim roberts
August 26, 2020
The world lost a great person in Sabrina. I remember meeting her shortly after she moved to town and her vibrance and energy were amazing. So sorry for your loss.
Brad Bodden
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
