Sabrina Frey
April 15, 1973 - August 22, 2020
Madison
MADISON, WI - Sabrina Hoover Frey passed away at 47 years old in the early hours of August 22 after a courageous seven-year battle with ocular melanoma. Sabrina is survived by her four sons, Max (21), Beckett (18), Warner (15), and Harper (13), her former husband and dear friend Mark, her loving father and mother, Terry Hoover (Vicki Copeland) and Patricia Porter Taylor (Kim B. Roberts), and her brother Quinton Hoover. She also leaves behind two cousins (Tiffany Eldridge Topol and Hunter Eldridge), and an Aunt (Nancy Porter).
Sabrina graduated from Robert Stevenson School in 1991 and then enrolled at the University of Arizona, where she met Mark. After spending six years in the San Francisco Bay Area they moved to Madison in 2003, where they raised their four boys. Sabrina had many friends in her adopted community of Madison thanks to her irrepressible energy, kindness and charisma. With no previous interest in or knowledge of the sport, she became an active figure in the local hockey community in order to support the aspirations of her sons, eventually holding leadership positions with several local clubs. Sabrina was also an active participant in her sons' schools, where she was an influential voice in numerous parental support groups through the years.
In her final years, Sabrina became a strong advocate for those afflicted with ocular melanoma, travelling the country to speak at industry conferences and doing what she could to raise funds for cancer research, all the while seeking out and undergoing multiple experimental treatments herself in an (ultimately successful) effort to prolong her time with her kids.
This beautiful, bright, positive young woman will be greatly missed but never forgotten by the many people she touched in her too short but full life. Most importantly, her memory and spirit will live on in the lives of her four loving sons.
In lieu of flowers if you'd like to honor Sabrina's memory the family has suggested a donation to either Agrace Hospice (5395 E Cheryl Pkwy. Fitchburg WI 53711) or the American Cancer Society
