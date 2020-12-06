Dr. Sadok Masliyah
September 12, 1934 - November 11, 2020
Carmel
Our "Abba", our Dad, Dr. Sadok Masliyah, 86, died November 11, in Monterey, surrounded by his family. Dad was a devoted and loving husband to Judy, his wife of 52 years, a dedicated father of three boys, a grandfather of seven children, and ardent Middle East scholar. In 1951, Sadok was forced to flee the anti-Jewish violence in Baghdad, Iraq, his birthplace, and as a young teen, he escaped to Israel with the mass exodus of Iraqi Jews. While separated from his parents and seven siblings, he earned his high school diploma in Israel and then attended The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, earning his BA in Arabic Language, Literature, and Middle East Studies. Dad then worked under Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, serving in the Israeli Parliament as senior interpreter for Arab delegates. Furthering his academic journey, Dad moved to the U.S., completing his MA in Hebrew studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and obtaining in 1973 his PhD from UCLA. His scholarly pursuits led to teaching Arabic at UCLA, Hebrew and Arabic at Oberlin College, the University of Utah, the Defense Language Institute, and Arabic at Monterey Institute of International Studies. In 2015, Dad spoke about his life to bolster awareness of diaspora Jewry, via interview with JIMENA Oral History Project, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBXiz262XyA
). Dad wrote frequently about Iraqi culture and spoken dialects, the most recent publication of which was his translation from Arabic to English of "Tenants and Cobwebs" (2018), a novel following the lives of Jewish and Muslim neighbors in 1940s Baghdad. Dad remained active in his family's life events; in October, he spoke at his grandson's bar mitzvah by standing at the bimah and reading the Hebrew prayer for peace. Dad was humble, funny, loving, and he was an in-demand, in-house chef who prepared the most delectable of dishes, including his perfectly-baked pita, kibbeh, tibbit, and baklava. Zicrhono livracha, May His Memory Be A Blessing! With Love from Your Wife, Your Sons and Our Families View the online memorial for Dr. Sadok Masliyah